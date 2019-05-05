First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/first-national-bank-of-omaha-grows-position-in-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.