Firecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $131,851.00 (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on popular exchanges. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.02076371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00454214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013935 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007174 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

