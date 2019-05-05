Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

