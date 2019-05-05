Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,898,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,183,281.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,146 shares of company stock worth $4,360,977. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.90. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $72.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

