Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,220,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,954,000 after acquiring an additional 868,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,089,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,845. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

