Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,915,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 117,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3,196.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $30.48 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/fidelity-core-dividend-etf-fdvv-stake-lowered-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.