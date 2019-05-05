Ferroglobe (GSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GSM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 339,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

