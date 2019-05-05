Fazzcoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (FAZZ)

Fazzcoin (CURRENCY:FAZZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Fazzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Fazzcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Fazzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fazzcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Fazzcoin Coin Profile

Fazzcoin (CRYPTO:FAZZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Fazzcoin’s total supply is 1,052,496,944 coins. Fazzcoin’s official website is fazzcoin.org

Fazzcoin Coin Trading

Fazzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fazzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fazzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fazzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

