Fastenal (FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,293. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Fastenal’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,902,479 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 106,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,427,000 after acquiring an additional 267,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.