F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) CEO Sells $606,471.58 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 6th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,665 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $595,599.15.

On Monday, February 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.90 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in F5 Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in F5 Networks by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.99.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

