Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

