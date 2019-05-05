Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.48.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 185,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,702. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

