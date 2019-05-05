Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,918 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 29th total of 1,180,245 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

