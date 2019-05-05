Equinor ASA (EQNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
