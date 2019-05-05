Equinix (EQIX) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $503.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.38.

EQIX stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.99. 420,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,828. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $479.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total transaction of $130,371.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,307.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total value of $111,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,143 shares of company stock worth $7,776,844. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

