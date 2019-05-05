ePlus Inc. (PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 2,661 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,250.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,348.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

