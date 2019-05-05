Energous (WATT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WATT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energous currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of Energous stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 517,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,597. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.83. Energous has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.83% and a negative net margin of 9,871.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 5,400 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $33,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,438.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,400 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $25,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,164.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,125 shares of company stock valued at $91,815. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Energous by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energous by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energous by 3.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Energous by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Energous by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

