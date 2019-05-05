Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

