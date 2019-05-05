Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 108.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Delek US stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Delek US had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

