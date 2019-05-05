Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $232,262,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,460,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 569,797 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/ellis-investment-partners-llc-takes-position-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.