Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Electrameccanica Vehicles to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors 684 1726 1922 126 2.33

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 -$7.74 million -8.38 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors $65.61 billion $3.34 billion 6.91

Electrameccanica Vehicles’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,293.82% -100.26% -72.74% Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors -49.77% 8.57% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles’ peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles peers beat Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

