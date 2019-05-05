Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 381,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,477 shares of company stock worth $83,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

