Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Insider Sells $127,300.00 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 577,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

