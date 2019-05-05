ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,318. The firm has a market cap of $993.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.83.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.330000007333334 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6.09%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

