EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,873,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,851,000 after buying an additional 123,865 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,349,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,788,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,456,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $431,171.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 545,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,261,981.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,029 shares of company stock worth $1,126,318 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE FII opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

