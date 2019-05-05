Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

