Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,994,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WABCO by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,890,000 after buying an additional 434,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WABCO by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,161,000 after buying an additional 434,552 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WABCO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,730,000 after buying an additional 378,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in WABCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,126,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 target price on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.60.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

