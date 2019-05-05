Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 75,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,524. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $481.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,482,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 21.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ducommun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ducommun by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.