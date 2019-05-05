Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 3,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

