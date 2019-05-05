Dominion Energy (D) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. Dominion Energy also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.05-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

