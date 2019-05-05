Digirad (DRAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter. Digirad updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

DRAD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Digirad has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Digirad alerts:

In related news, COO David James Noble purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $60,900 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/digirad-drad-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.