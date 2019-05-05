Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digimarc in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 485,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,876. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 66.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, Director Bernard Whitney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $74,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,318 shares in the company, valued at $631,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $484,017 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.