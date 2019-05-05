Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.49 ($41.26).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.86 ($35.88). 2,988,371 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

