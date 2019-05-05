Deutsche Bank Lowers Cogent Communications (CCOI) to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 283,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,821. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 368.25%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $97,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,209. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.