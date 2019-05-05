Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.34 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,583 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 353,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Under Armour by 273.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,163,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,929,000 after buying an additional 192,829 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.00. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

