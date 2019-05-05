Derwent London’s (DLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Derwent London to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,745 ($48.94) to GBX 3,779 ($49.38) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,184 ($41.60).

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,176 ($41.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70).

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total transaction of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85). Also, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

