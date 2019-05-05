Denny’s’ (DENN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $21 price target on Denny’s (DENN) following yesterday’s release of in-line 1Q19 (March) results. DENN posted 1Q19 pro forma EPS of $0.13, in line with consensus, but below our estimate of $0.14. However, revenue beat projections with a +1.2% blended comp (vs. +1.0% Maxim and +0.9% Street). We lower our 2019 EPS estimate to $0.74, from $0.75, and our 2020 EPS estimate to $0.97, from $0.98, though this primarily reflects changes in expense timing tied to refranchising.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Denny’s stock remained flat at $$19.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 368,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,823. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $137,601.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 779,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,218 shares of company stock worth $2,841,107. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 45.4% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 574.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

