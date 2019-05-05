Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

DWSN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 152,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James W. Thomas purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.