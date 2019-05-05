Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 288.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 269,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWSN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, EVP James W. Thomas bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

