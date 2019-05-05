Davis R M Inc. Purchases 4,240 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 278,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of QCOM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

