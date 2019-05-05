Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 46.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 370,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 116,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,972,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,761 shares of company stock worth $54,983,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

