Daktronics (DAKT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,400. Daktronics has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daktronics by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Daktronics by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
