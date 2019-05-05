Daktronics (DAKT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,400. Daktronics has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Daktronics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daktronics by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Daktronics by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.