Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $104,491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 154,428 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $95,731,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,448,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $709.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $721.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $630.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $635.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

