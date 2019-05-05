DA Davidson Raises IPG Photonics (IPGP) Price Target to $205.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.91.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.49. 579,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,012. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

