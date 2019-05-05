Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.95.

Shares of COST opened at $244.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $248.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

