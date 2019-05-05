Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $44.90 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

