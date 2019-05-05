CVS Health (CVS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $56.66. 11,028,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,211,959. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after purchasing an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

