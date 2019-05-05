Cummins (CMI) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $166.29 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.16.

CMI traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after purchasing an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,394,000 after purchasing an additional 253,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

