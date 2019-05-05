Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 344,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 786,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

