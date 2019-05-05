Cubic (CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CUB. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.01.

Shares of CUB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 493,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cubic has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cubic will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cubic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cubic by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

